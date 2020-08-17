Advertisement

Resurfacing project begins on M-28 Business Route in Negaunee

MDOT is expecting to have the resurfacing and line painting done on Friday.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Road work began on Monday along a well-traveled section of road in Negaunee. 

The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing the M-28 business route from US-41 to Gold Street. Crews began Monday by milling sections of the road along Teal Lake Avenue. Prior to the resurfacing project, upgrades were made to sidewalks and drainage systems. 

Traffic will be congested along the construction zones, with stoppages and lane closures. In an effort to keep the project moving smoothly, crews are asking motorists to drive safe when in these areas. 

“Use extra caution, certainly be alert, don’t be texting. Be courteous, try to let everyone know what your intentions are if you’re turning at an intersection. It will just help everybody stay safe out there,” said Rob Tervo, Manager of the Ishpeming MDOT Service Center. 

The project has a cost of just over $1M. MDOT is expecting to have the resurfacing and line painting done on Friday.

