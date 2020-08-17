Advertisement

Peter White Public Library wraps up Summer Reading Program with Book Fair

Kids can choose books at the library parking lot Tuesday, Aug. 18 through Saturday, Aug. 22.
By Sarah Blakely
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 8:04 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is wrapping up its Summer Reading Program with a Book Fair this week.

Kids can pick out their own books as prizes for all the reading they did this summer. A tent will be set up in the library’s parking lot Tuesday, Aug 17 through Saturday, Aug. 22.

Book Fair hours are Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find more information about the library here.

