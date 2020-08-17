Peter White Public Library wraps up Summer Reading Program with Book Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is wrapping up its Summer Reading Program with a Book Fair this week.

Kids can pick out their own books as prizes for all the reading they did this summer. A tent will be set up in the library’s parking lot Tuesday, Aug 17 through Saturday, Aug. 22.

Book Fair hours are Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

