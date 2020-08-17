Owen named MTU Head Coach for Cross Country and Track and Field

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Kristina Owen has been named the head coach of the Michigan Tech men's and women's cross country and track and field teams athletic director Suzanne Sanregret announced Monday, (Aug. 17). Owen, a Michigan Tech alumna and Sports Hall of Famer, was a three-sport student-athlete for the Huskies from 2003-07, earning all-conference honors in cross country, track and field, and Nordic skiing.

"We are excited to welcome Kristina back to Michigan Tech," Sanregret said. "Our cross country and track and field student-athletes have reached historic milestones in recent years, and Kristina will be able to continue to build on that success. She brings a wealth of experience as one of the best endurance student-athletes in our school's history. She understands our mission and is committed to developing our student-athletes both athletically and academically."

"I am so excited to come home to Houghton and lead the cross country and track and field programs," Owen said. "As a Tech alumna myself, I understand the unique demands our student-athletes face. I look forward to helping them reach their full potential for high-level collegiate performance, and then beyond as lifelong healthy athletes."

Owen was the first-ever Michigan Tech Nordic skier to secure All-American honors in three consecutive seasons after finishing seventh in the classic in 2005, ninth in the 5K classic in 2006, and eighth in the 15K classic in 2007. Owen was a three-time team captain, three-time team MVP, and earned All-Region and All-CCSA honors. She was also named to the National Ski Coaches Association All-Academic Team in 2005-06.

The native of East Wenatchee, Washington qualified for the 2006 NCAA Cross Country Championships a year after missing the 2005 season to train for the US Olympic Nordic Skiing Trials. She was also All-GLIAC in cross country in 2003 and All-GLIAC in track and field after a third-place finish in the 10K run at the conference championship meet. Owen received the Raymond L. Smith Award in 2007 as the outstanding senior student-athlete. She was a four-time MVP of the cross country team and held the 5K and 10K track records when she graduated.

Owen was a professional skier for three years (2007-10) with CXC Elite and had four top 10 finishes at US Nationals. She was inducted into the Michigan Tech Sports Hall of Fame in October 2018.

Owen earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Tech with a coaching endorsement certificate and volunteered as an assistant coach for the Huskies with the cross country and Nordic ski teams for two seasons (2009-11). Since 2012, she has worked for Salomon, an equipment manufacturer that produces high-level skis and trail running shoes.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.