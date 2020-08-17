NMU’s Temaki and Smoothie King temporarily closed

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Temaki and Smoothie King restaurant will close for two weeks, NMU spokesman Derek Hall said in a press release Sunday.

The temporary close is a result of a positive COVID-19 test result of an individual at the restaurant.

In order to allow potentially exposed staff to quarantine and to do a deep cleaning of the facility, a tentative reopen date is Monday, August 31.

The positive result does not impact customers as Temaki/Smoothie King has only been serving take-out meals with no in-house dining, Hall said.

The status of Northern’s other restaurants:

• Starbucks, located in Jamrich Hall, is operational and will remain open.

• Wildcat Den, located in Northern Center, is open to take-out service.

• Fieras, located in Harden Hall, will remain closed until classes are being held on campus.

• Northern Lights Dining, NMU’s main student dining hall, is not open to the public, but is providing take-out service to students living on campus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.