NMU students adjusting to new virtual plan

Classes will only take place online next week
Freshmen at NMU stroll campus Sunday afternoon before classes start this Tuesday.
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) -Incoming Northern Michigan University students were out on campus and around Marquette enjoying their final Sunday before the 2020 fall semester begins.

NMU delayed the start of classes by one day per the recommendation of the Marquette County Health Department.

NMU President, Fritz Erickson also announced Saturday that classes will only take place online from Tuesday, August 18 through Friday, August 21.

This comes as NMU has experienced an unexpected delay in receiving COVID-19 test results from their contracted lab.

Freshman Nursing Major, Jenna Beers says she was disappointed she will have to wait to walk into her first college classroom.

“Coming up here, only three out of my five [classes] were online. And now at least for the first week they’re all online. So it’ll be an adjustment having to hear it rather than be there, hands on,” Beers remarked.

Beers says she hopes the rest of the school year will go more smoothly but she won’t hold her breath.

“I feel like being up here, everyone is just ready to go in person, have fun at college and have your normal classes how they’re supposed to be. I’m hoping we don’t get sent home but honestly as it looks right now, I feel like we will be. I don’t want to move back downstate, I love it up here. I’d rather stay up here than go back to southeast Michigan,” Beers declared.

Beers says she will be allowed to return to face to face classes after receiving negative test results from the lab.

