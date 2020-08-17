Advertisement

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

The petition asks for healthcare for graduate teaching assistants, the option to teach classes online, and hazard pay for those who are required to teach in-person.
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the fact Northern Michigan University is still waiting to receive one-third of their test results, in-person classes will resume August 24.

The agreed turn-around for test results between NMU and the lab was 24 to 48 hours. Instead, the turn-around has been four to five days.

So far, 7,465 tests have been completed and 4,970 results have been received.

Now students start their first day of school one day late Tuesday and classes are virtual until August 21.

Nonetheless, NMU spokesman Derek Hall is confident about the start of in-person classes.

“The lab is catching up,” Hall said. “That’s the news they’re giving us. So, that is good. We will start next Monday.”

The last day for check-in testing is August 17.

Students who have been infected with or are showing symptoms of the virus are quarantined in Grace A. Spalding Hall. They will learn remotely.

If Spalding Hall reaches maximum capacity, the school will put students in hotels. Right now, 47 out of 150 beds are being occupied.

