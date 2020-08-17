Milling, paving several streets to disrupt traffic in coming weeks in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As part of the ongoing Street Improvement Project, Payne & Dolan, Inc. will begin milling on Thursday, Aug. 20. Paving will begin on Monday, Aug. 31.

All work is scheduled to take place under flag control, or a temporary closure to traffic.

The following is the planned schedule and the approximate dates for milling & paving. Dates are subject to change.

Asphalt Milling:

Thursday, August 20

Heikkala Dr. (Altamont St. to Altamont St.)

Hampton St. (Adams St. to Division St.)

Baraga Ave. (Front St. to Lakeshore Blvd.)

Friday, August 21

Main St. (Front St. to Lakeshore Blvd.)

Mattson Lower Harbor Park (North side of Parking Lot)

Arch St. (Front St. to Pine St.)

Baraga Ave. (Fifth St. to Seventh St.)

Monday, August 24

Seventh St. (Washington St. to Park St.)

Tuesday, August 25

Magnetic St. (Lincoln Ave. to Eighth St.)

Lincoln Ave. (Bluff St. to Washington St.)

Wednesday, August 26

Coles Dr. (Ridge St. to McClellan Ave.)

Gray St. (Mildred Ave. to Elm Ave.)

Norwood St. (Kimber Ave. to Gray St.)

Asphalt Paving:

Monday, August 31

Heikkala Dr. (Altamont St. to Altamont St.)

Hampton St. (Adams St. to Division St.)

Baraga Ave. (Front St. to Lakeshore Blvd.)

Tuesday, September 1

Main St. (Front St. to Lakeshore Blvd.)

Mattson Lower Harbor Park (North side of Parking Lot)

Arch St. (Front St. to Pine St.)

Wednesday, September 2

Baraga Ave. (Fifth St. to Seventh St.)

Seventh St. (Washington St. to Park St.)

Thursday, September 3

Magnetic St. (Lincoln Ave. to Eighth St.)

Lincoln Ave. (Bluff St. to Washington St.)

Coles Dr. (Ridge St. to McClellan Ave.)

Friday, September 4

Gray St. (Mildred Ave. to Elm Ave.)

Norwood St. (Kimber Ave. to Gray St.)

Please adhere to the temporary “No Parking” signs that will precede the milling and paving.

Payne & Dolan will work with the residents and businesses along these streets so they may gain access to their homes and businesses. However, short delays may be possible while work is taking place in front of access drives.

The milling and paving hours of operation will start around 7:00 a.m. and continue through 7:00 p.m., or as needed.

The City of Marquette asks you for your patience during the construction process.

