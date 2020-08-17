Advertisement

Mighty Deer Lick sues Morton Salt

The makers of Mighty Deer Lick call this a 'David and Goliath fight' for Michigan family business and a multi-billion-dollar company.
Ted Janke with the first bagged product.
Ted Janke with the first bagged product.(Courtesy photo from Cody Whitens)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POWERS, Mich. (WLUC) - More than 45 years ago, an Upper Michigan man began a family business.

“In 1974, Ted Janke actually created the first ever commercial deer feed – and marketed – deer feed product. He then did that for many years and then in 1989 he partnered with Morton Salt,” said Cody Whitens, Marketing Director for Nutrifeed.

From there, Mighty Deer Lick grew to be a brand people trusted.  Not just in the U.P., but across the nation.

In 2009, Morton Salt was bought by K+S Group of Germany.

“That’s when that relationship started to turn sour. I know Ted and Steve Janke really worked hard at building that relationship with Morton Salt,” said Whitens. “In 2016 we got a termination notice to where the relationship between Mighty Deer Lick and Morton Salt was no longer. So, at that time, Mighty Deer Lick was done.”

In a press release from Mighty Deer Lick, the company says it sued Morton Salt on August 11, 2017.

“We had 16 counts, 14 are upheld at the moment. A lot of it’s in regards to breach of contract,” said Whitens.

These include things like missing scheduled shipments, infringing trademarks, and failing to pay royalties.

“This is a typical David and Goliath fight. It’s a Michigan family business fighting a multi-billion-dollar company,” said Whitens.

While that lawsuit is still underway, the company has begun creating salt blocks again, but this time, it’s locally made.

“We’re making a product that’s better than the previous. We’re making a product that we have so much love and affection for. A salt block,” said Whitens.

And it’s a product this company is passionate about.

“I took it upon myself, my family, a lot of close people to get to where we are now. And it makes me emotional over a deer block but, but it’s a big thing,” said Whitens.

TV6 reached out to Morton Salt several times but they have not responded to our requests for comment.

