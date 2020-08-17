Marquette School District prepares to reopen among financial strains

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Schools across the U.P. are preparing for the upcoming academic year with added expenses.

“To this point, it’s been pretty costly,” said Bill Saunders, Superintendent of the Marquette School District.

Included in the additional expenses, a $2,000 stipend for teachers, over 40,000 masks, 3,300 laptops, hundreds of face shields and cleaning supplies. And where is this money coming from?

“That’s a great question. I’m glad my board didn’t as me that question yesterday, ‘Where that money is coming from?’ No, we have kinda built some of those things into our current budget,” said Saunders.

Over the weekend, the Senate and the House approving a $583 million package that now will go to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for approval.

“We need to put more resources into our education system. Period,” said Governor Whitmer on Friday.

“The biggest trigger for us is to not rely on the state foundation allowance consistently,” said Saunders.

This for a school district that plans to offer in-person, online and a hybrid option to students.

“So because every student learns a little bit differently and every family has a little bit different circumstance in what helps guide their decisions and the flexibility that they have,” said Saunders. “They just have to make the best decision for them. We are trying to provide families with as many options as we can.”

While the Marquette School Board is doing there best to prepare, it’s an ever-changing target.

“It’s changing every day,” said Saunders. “There are more and more things we are adding to the list and I will have to continue to update our board on that picture.”

This is part one of a week-long series. Tomorrow we take a look at how Munising is handling the economic impact.

