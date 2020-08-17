Marquette Police Department strictly enforces parking on Presque Isle

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department is taking an aggressive approach to parking enforcement on Presque Isle Park in Marquette.

In the past week, officers have issued a total of 325 parking tickets, with most offenses taking place on the island. Parking is not permitted on Peter White Drive, meaning that if any portion of your car’s tire is touching the pavement, you are in violation. Parking is permitted in designated cut-outs along the side of the road.

According to Marquette Police Department Capt. Mike Laurila, this strict enforcement is important as clear roadways are needed in the event of an emergency.

“Unfortunately in the past, we’ve had instances where we’ve had to respond to an emergency case, and it makes it very difficult for us to respond efficiently to squeeze those emergency vehicles through there,” said Laurila.

Signs can be found throughout Presque Isle Park and Peter White Drive to let drivers know where parking is prohibited.

