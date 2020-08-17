Advertisement

Marquette Police Department strictly enforces parking on Presque Isle

In the past week, officers have issued a total of 325 parking tickets, with most offenses taking place on the island.
This strict enforcement is important as clear roadways are needed in the event of an emergency.
This strict enforcement is important as clear roadways are needed in the event of an emergency.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Police Department is taking an aggressive approach to parking enforcement on Presque Isle Park in Marquette. 

In the past week, officers have issued a total of 325 parking tickets, with most offenses taking place on the island. Parking is not permitted on Peter White Drive, meaning that if any portion of your car’s tire is touching the pavement, you are in violation. Parking is permitted in designated cut-outs along the side of the road. 

According to Marquette Police Department Capt. Mike Laurila, this strict enforcement is important as clear roadways are needed in the event of an emergency. 

“Unfortunately in the past, we’ve had instances where we’ve had to respond to an emergency case, and it makes it very difficult for us to respond efficiently to squeeze those emergency vehicles through there,” said Laurila.

Signs can be found throughout Presque Isle Park and Peter White Drive to let drivers know where parking is prohibited.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NMU plan to start in-person learning next week as they wait on COVID-19 test results

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Kendall Bunch
NMU will resume in person learning August 24 as they wait to receive one-third of their COVID-19 test results.

News

Hiawatha raising funds online for future years

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Hiawatha Music Co-op raising funds for future events through online efforts

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School District prepares to reopen among financial strains

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nick Friend
Schools across the U.P. are preparing for the upcoming academic year with added expenses.

News

Group behind Paw Packs now collecting school supplies for Gwin students

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jerry Tudor
Organizers from Paw Packs are now collecting school supplies for kids in need.

Latest News

News

Resurfacing project begins on M-28 Business Route in Negaunee

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Doug Lindblom
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is resurfacing the M-28 business route from US-41 to Gold Street. Crews began today by milling sections of the road along Teal Lake Avenue. Prior to the resurfacing project, upgrades were made to sidewalks and drainage systems.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 17 cases, 28 recoveries Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila and TV6 News Team
No new deaths were reported.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Milling, paving several streets to disrupt traffic in coming weeks in Marquette

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
All work is scheduled to take place under flag control, or a temporary closure to traffic.

News

Mail ballots: how they work for the 2020 elections

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Connor Veenstra
With the presidential election only three months away, the state is already planning safe ways to vote and avoid risk COVID-19.

News

Houghton County family escapes home fire thanks to ‘MI Prevention’ provided smoke alarms

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Residential fire deaths in Michigan are up 43 percent in the first seven months of 2020 as compared to the same time frame the previous year.