Mail ballots: how they work for the 2020 elections

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - For the elections in August, every voter in the state of Michigan received an application for a mail-in ballot. Most Michigan citizens checked the box for November as well as August when they got the application, so now we just wait until the ballots themselves are mailed out.

“We should get the ballots from the state the second-to-last week of September,” said Houghton Clerk Ann Vollrath. “We’ll process them and send them out as fast as we can. And that will give voters six weeks before the election to vote their ballot and get it back to their clerk.”

Ballots will include the clerk address on the back and will come with return postage paid for by the state.

“We will send out the ballot to you as soon as we can,” said Vollrath, “after we receive the application, so it’s never too early to request it.”

Voters are advised to keep in mind that each state has its own laws and policies for election day and to check with their local clerk what those rules and regulations are.

“Every state handles absent voter ballots differently,” Vollrath explained. “Some of them allow them to be postmarked on election day. The state of Michigan does not; we have to have it back by 8 o’clock. And it has to be back to the clerk that you got the ballot from when you registered.”

Ballots must be turned in to the local clerk by 8 o’clock on November 3rd.

