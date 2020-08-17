Hiawatha raising funds online for future years

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Even without the Hiawatha Traditional Music Festival this year, the group is still trying to raise funds for the future. Back in April the board announcing the cancellation of this year's festival amid concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In place of the festival, the co-op is working several fundraisers to help ensure the future of the festival. They’ve been selling special t-shirts this year and have also started a gofundmepage online.

"It's a premier festival of the whole Upper Peninsula and it does take some support in that effort on everybody's part to try and make it happen and if everybody that attended the festivals chipped in $10, we'd be there,"

The Hiawatha Co-op is looking to raise $15,000 with their current fundraisers. Plans are also ongoing to hold the Traditional Music Festival in 2021.

