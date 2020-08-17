Group behind Paw Packs now collecting school supplies for Gwin students

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Going back to school can be a stressful time for children and parents. And a group in Gwinn is looking to help make sure every student has all the supplies they need when they return.

It's an offshoot of the Paw Packs group, that works to ensure students have meals after school. They've lined up a variety of ways you can help donate supplies. One of those ways is to adopt a student.

“With this program, Adopt a Student, maybe multiple people or your coworkers or your church, you could adopt a couple students or several and then it would just be like ‘I’ll buy a of crayons’ or ‘Ill pitch in a dollar’ or ‘I’m at the store, I’ll grab this’ and throw it all in,” said Hannah Erickson, Organizer.

If your interested in helping the program out, the best way to do so is online. We have a link to the Paw Packs Facebook page.

