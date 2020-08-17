Finlandia plans for semester with COVID-19

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - As students arrive on Finlandia’s campus, the school is taking no chances with their safety.

“When they arrive, they get tested and then they’re in a short-term quarantine type situation,” explained Dean of Students Erin Barnett. “We’re delivering meals to their rooms. Orientation will be mainly online this year.”

Newly arrived students are kept in their dorm rooms until the school receives a negative result from their COVID-19 tests.

Despite the level of concern surrounding COVID-19, students are excited to be getting back to class. Those in leadership positions among the students are doing all they can to make sure everyone can enjoy the upcoming semester.

“I know a lot of them might be afraid or scared of this virus as we go along,” said Malone Hiebert, a resident hall RA and nursing student. “But we have it under control in our school and we’re doing everything we can to make sure everyone’s just being excited and ready to start the year.”

The class modifications range from going completely online to a combination of online and in-person. However, for majors, classes and labs where contact is unavoidable, the transition will be much more challenging.

“In-class will definitely be difficult with masks and social distancing, but I think it’ll be good to get social interaction back...” said Hiebert. " I think we’re definitely going to be more aware of washing our hands, wearing a mask, social distancing. My nursing class has about 21 people in it, so I think just cutting down the clinical times for people will help us in the long run.”

Finlandia’s fall semester starts Monday, August 24.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.