Downstate man injured in ORV, tree falling incident in Marquette County

Officers say a group of ORVs were traveling on the Mulligan Truck Trail when one got stuck and the attempt to help caused injuries.
(MGN)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A downstate man was injured during an incident involving a stuck off-road vehicle (ORV) and tree falling on Friday afternoon.

According to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, officers responded to a remote area of northern Champion Township around 2:00 p.m. August 14, for the rescue call.

When doing this, the tree fell on 59-year-old Gregory Dehring, of Rogers City, causing injuries to his back and chest.

Because the area was very remote, a Valley Med Flight helicopter was requested to transport Dehring to the hospital. Dehring’s full injuries and current condition are unknown at the time of posting.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the office’s Special Operations Division, Champion EMS, UP Health System, and Valley Med Flight.

TV6 & FOX UP will update this story if more information is made available.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

