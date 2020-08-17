Advertisement

Cool Monday with slow warming mid to late-week

Monday will stay generally dry
Little Presque Isle, Marquette MI
Little Presque Isle, Marquette MI
By Shawn Householder
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We’ll keep mostly dry but cool weather Monday under mainly sunny sky conditions. A series of weak frontal boundaries will create occasional rain and storm chances as the week progresses. We’ll notice a gradual warming trend through mid to late-week.

Monday: Patchy fog possible early. Otherwise, mainly sunny, seasonally cool and dry.

Highs: Coolest far north, low to mid 60s. Warmest south, low to mid 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny early with increasing afternoon clouds and scattered rain showers in the late-afternoon and evening.

Highs: Upper 60s and low 70s, coolest north.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with small rain chances. Highs: Near 70°

