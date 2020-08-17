Child care centers full as school year approaches

KINGSFORD, Mich. (WLUC) -Daycare facilities are open but many of them are already at full capacity. Great Beginnings Early Child Care Center is up and running, even during this uncertain time.

“We have 75 kids now. We are working in transiting into our back to school and having the school age kids go back,” said the Great Beginnings Early Child Care Center owner, Katie Lorenzoni.

At the center, day-to-day routines have shifted. Parents are only allowed in the front of the building with a mask. Then kids temperatures get taken in the morning and after lunch. They have had to send a few kids home due to cough, or fever, but nothing very serious.

“We are just extending the time they have to be out now,” said Lorenzoni.

Each kid has their own utensil kit, and own napping cover to promote less sharing.

As social distancing is harder with younger children, the teachers are trying to spend most of the time outside with the kids. The staff is working to prepare those school age children to return to the classroom.

“It really helps these kids learn and grow if they have a similar routine,” said the Great Beginnings Early Child Care Center administrative director, Rebecca Morstad.

Extra staff is onboard for cleaning purposes, but as of now, the center has no openings.

“We had a couple of families that didn’t come back. We had some that were planning on not coming back during the school year and it just made more sense to stop coming at that time,” said Morstad.

Morstad said the vast majority came back and have been supportive during this time. The center continues to add to their wait-list if needed.

