Breezy start to the week

We’re kicking off the week with breezy conditions as winds from the north/northwest will gust around 20-25mph this afternoon. Otherwise, it remains seasonably cool with a few isolated showers developing in the central. Then, a slow warming trend develops by the end of the week. Plus, the pattern becomes unsettled with showers and thunderstorms by Friday.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Otherwise, breezy

Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s in the south

Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonably cool

Highs: 60s north, 70s south

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers

Highs: Low to mid 70s

Thursday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers

Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Upper 70s to low 80s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms

Highs: Mainly 70s

