Breezy start to the week
We’re kicking off the week with breezy conditions as winds from the north/northwest will gust around 20-25mph this afternoon. Otherwise, it remains seasonably cool with a few isolated showers developing in the central. Then, a slow warming trend develops by the end of the week. Plus, the pattern becomes unsettled with showers and thunderstorms by Friday.
Today: Mostly to partly sunny with isolated showers this afternoon. Otherwise, breezy
- Highs: Upper 60s to mid 70s in the south
Tuesday: Mostly to partly sunny and seasonably cool
- Highs: 60s north, 70s south
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with morning showers
- Highs: Low to mid 70s
Thursday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers
- Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Friday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Upper 70s to low 80s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms
- Highs: Mainly 70s
