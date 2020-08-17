1 dead in Schoolcraft County motorcycle crash

HIAWATHA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A Manistique man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.

The Michigan State Police Manistique Outpost says 52-year-old Markie Sumter was riding north on State Road near M-94 in Hiawatha Township around 9:00 p.m. Sunday. He lost control, left the road and hit a tree. Sumter died at the scene.

Police say he was not wearing a helmet. Alcohol and speed are believed to be factors in the crash.

MSP Manistique Outpost troopers and MSP Gladstone Post personnel investigated the crash. Manistique EMS and the Hiawatha Township Fire Department also assisted.

