UP adds 25 more COVID-19 cases Saturday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 25 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Eleven new cases were added in Luce County while ten new cases were reported in Marquette County. Ontonagon County increased by two cases, and Gogebic and Menominee counties each added two Saturday.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported Saturday.

As of Saturday at 5:00 p.m. there have been a total of 797 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 346 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

Out of the 53,023 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 15.

Michigan reported 1,015 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 92,155. Eighteen new deaths were reported statewide. Of those deaths, 14 were identified during a vital records review. So, 6,318 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 67,778.

