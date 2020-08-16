Advertisement

UP adds 12 more COVID-19 cases Sunday

Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 12 new coronavirus cases Sunday.

Four new cases were added in Menominee County while two new cases were reported in Iron and Ontonagon counties. Delta, Dickinson, Houghton and Keweenaw counties each added one new case Sunday.

No new deaths or recoveries were reported.

After MDHHS updated their website Sunday, it is reported that Luce County did not have an increase in cases Saturday. As of Sunday at 3:00 p.m. there have been a total of 798 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 346 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

Out of the 54,566 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.31 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 16.

Michigan reported 565 new cases Sunday, so the state’s total cases are up to 92,720. Six new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,324 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636. The latest recoveries statewide will be out August 22 on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

