FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:42 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
(CNN) – If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday that it had granted emergency use authorization for the SalivaDirect test.

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health developed it.

It appears to be fairly accurate, cheap and fast.

Researchers said the test can yield results in under three hours, and they expect labs to charge about $10 per sample.

Professional basketball players also use it. The NBA funded the test’s development, and teams give it to asymptomatic players.

