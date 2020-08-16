Car catches on fire with driver trapped inside

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A woman’s vehicle went up in flames after she drove off of County Road 476 and hit a large rock Saturday night.

Michigan State Police Negaunee Post responded to the single car crash in Tilden Township.

The 47-year-old Ishpeming woman was trapped in her car until a car driven by a 57-year-old Negaunee man stopped to help. The man pulled the driver from the burning vehicle.

The Ishpeming woman was driving a blue 2011 Mazda MX3. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident. She sustained minor injuries and was treated on the scene.

Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor. The crash is still under investigation.

Antilla’s Towing, UP Health Systems Marquette and the Ishpeming Township Fire Department helped at the scene of the crash.

