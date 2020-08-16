Potential COVID-19 exposure sights on NMU campus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County Health Department (MCHD) released a press release Sunday stating two locations for potential Coronavirus exposure sites on Northern Michigan University’s campus.

Through contact tracing, MCHD found that NMU Golf Course and NMU Bookstore are the two potential exposure sites. The date and times are listed below:

NMU Golf Course

August 6th – After 2 p.m.

August 7th – Before 3 p.m.

August 9th – Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

NMU Bookstore

August 12th – Before 4 p.m.

August 13th – Between 11:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

August 14th – Between 10:00 a.m. and 6:30 p.m.

August 15th – Before 3 p.m.

MCHD is recommending anyone who visited these places during these time frames monitor yourself for symptoms of COVID-19 nad contact your medical provider should you become symptomatic.

Testing information can be found on the MCHD website at mqthealth.org.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.