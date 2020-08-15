Advertisement

Two injured in Champion rollover crash

Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Champion, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were injured Friday night in a rollover crash in Champion.

It happened on US-41 at 8:15 p.m.

State Police say a pickup truck was traveling west at a high rate of speed and lost control going around a curve on the east side of Champion.

The pickup truck rolled multiple times coming to rest on its side against a tree. Two people were trapped inside and had to be extricated. They were taken to the hospital.

There’s no word yet on the extent of their injuries. The crash remains under investigation.

TV6 and Fox UP will have more information as it becomes available.

