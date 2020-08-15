Man dies falling from waterfalls

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A tragic death in western Upper Michigan on Friday night. A man fell from Presque Isle Falls at the campground.

Michigan State Police say troopers from the Wakefield Post responded to the area of the Presque Isle Campground off Gogebic County Road 519 at 8:30 p.m. Central Time Friday.

The 911 caller reported someone had fallen from the falls.

Troopers arriving on the scene located the man in the water. He was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police at this time are not releasing the person’s name or how he fell from the falls.

Troopers were assisted on scene by U.S. Federal Forest Officers, Gogebic County Sheriffs Department, Gogebic County Search and Rescue, Beacon EMS, Porcupine Mountain DNR Officers, and dispatchers from Iron County Central Dispatch and Negaunee Regional Communications Center.

