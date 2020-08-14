Advertisement

UP adds 23 more COVID-19 cases Friday

Six new recoveries were reported Friday, five in Dickinson County and one in Schoolcraft County.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 23 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Six new cases were reported in Marquette County, while Delta County added five. Ontonagon County increased by three cases, and Gogebic, Houghton and Mackinac counties each added two. Alger, Luce and Menominee counties each reported one new case on Friday.

Six new recoveries were reported Friday, five in Dickinson County and one in Schoolcraft County. No new deaths were reported.

According to the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoocraft (LMAS) District Health Department, there was an error made when inputting results for Luce County. The 20 ‘new’ cases shown on the MDHHS website Friday were incorrectly put into the system, the health department says. They should have been listed in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) totals, instead of for Luce County.

LMAS tells TV6 one of those 20 cases is not an MDOC case. For more on the MDOC cases at Newberrry Correctional Facility, click here.

As of Friday at 4:05 p.m. there have been a total of 764 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 346 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have three COVID-19 patients not in the ICU and seven in the ICU as of Thursday, August 13. Data was not updated on Friday, August 14. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 50,927 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 13.

Michigan reported 748 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 91,140. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,300 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636. The latest recoveries statewide will be out August 15 on the MDHHS website.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 3 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Coronavirus

Rural families without internet face tough choice on school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
On average, the United States is still seeing about 1,000 deaths a day from the virus, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The country has had more than 5 million confirmed cases and more than 167,000 deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Latest News

National

Canada U.S border restrictions extended to at least Sept.

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Friday’s statement by Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair came a day after Mexico announced a similar measure for its border with the United States.

Coronavirus

Health expert: COVID-19 test positivity rate is key

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A higher state COVID-19 positivity rate means more testing is needed and that the state is losing control over the outbreak, Dr. Richard Besser said.

Coronavirus

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid: 4M free masks to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
MDHHS, Ford Motor Company, FEMA partner in keeping Michigan safe.

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 7 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

News

NMU plans coronavirus surveillance testing through fall semester

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The university's School of Clinical Sciences will do research and surveillance testing on a group of students and a group of faculty and staff.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 11 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.