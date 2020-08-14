UP adds 23 more COVID-19 cases Friday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan added 23 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Six new cases were reported in Marquette County, while Delta County added five. Ontonagon County increased by three cases, and Gogebic, Houghton and Mackinac counties each added two. Alger, Luce and Menominee counties each reported one new case on Friday.

Six new recoveries were reported Friday, five in Dickinson County and one in Schoolcraft County. No new deaths were reported.

According to the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, Schoocraft (LMAS) District Health Department, there was an error made when inputting results for Luce County. The 20 ‘new’ cases shown on the MDHHS website Friday were incorrectly put into the system, the health department says. They should have been listed in the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) totals, instead of for Luce County.

LMAS tells TV6 one of those 20 cases is not an MDOC case. For more on the MDOC cases at Newberrry Correctional Facility, click here.

As of Friday at 4:05 p.m. there have been a total of 764 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 346 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have three COVID-19 patients not in the ICU and seven in the ICU as of Thursday, August 13. Data was not updated on Friday, August 14. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 50,927 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.32 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 13.

Michigan reported 748 new cases Friday, so the state’s total cases are up to 91,140. Eleven new deaths were reported statewide, which means 6,300 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636. The latest recoveries statewide will be out August 15 on the MDHHS website.

