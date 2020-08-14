Some weekend storms
Plan on a dry, sunny, and warm day. Highs will trend above the normal. Then, a slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow. Ahead of it, conditions become muggy.
Today: Mostly sunny and warm
· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines
Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler
· Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Sunday: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers
· Highs: Low to mid-70s
Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler
· Highs: Mid to upper 60s
Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonably cool
· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Wednesday: Partly cloudy and scattered showers
· Highs: Low to mid-70s
Thursday: Sun and clouds
· Highs: Mid 70s
