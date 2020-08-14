Some weekend storms

Plan on a dry, sunny, and warm day. Highs will trend above the normal. Then, a slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow. Ahead of it, conditions become muggy.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers

· Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonably cool

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and scattered showers

· Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Sun and clouds

· Highs: Mid 70s

