Advertisement

Some weekend storms

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Plan on a dry, sunny, and warm day. Highs will trend above the normal. Then, a slow-moving cold front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms to the area tomorrow. Ahead of it, conditions become muggy.

Today: Mostly sunny and warm

· Highs: Low to mid-80s inland, upper 70s to low 80s along the shorelines

Saturday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise, partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with some scattered showers

· Highs: Low to mid-70s

Monday: Partly cloudy and cooler

· Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Tuesday: Sun mixed with clouds and seasonably cool

· Highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and scattered showers

· Highs: Low to mid-70s

Thursday: Sun and clouds

· Highs: Mid 70s

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Warmer Friday with a Cool Down Beginning This Weekend

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 13, 2020

Forecast

Rain chances on the rise for the weekend

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 8:15 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Morning showers

Forecast

Warm Weather Continues with a Chance of Widely Scattered Showers Over Western Sections

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 12, 2020

Forecast

Continued summer warmth

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:46 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
warm and dry stretch remains

Latest News

Forecast

Tranquil Warm and Dry Weather Will Linger for a While

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:53 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for August 11, 2020

Forecast

A dry and warm trend unfolds

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 7:22 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Dry and warm conditions for the rest of the week

Forecast

A Warm, Dry Week is Expected

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT
|
By Karl Bohnak
WLUC Weather Story for the evening of August 10, 2020

Forecast

More storms today

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
|
By Jennifer Perez
Storms to start the week followed by heat

Forecast

Lingering rain & storms possible Monday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 12:11 AM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
Drier, less humid weather will prevail through the remainder of the work week.

Forecast

Another round of heavy rain and strong storms expected Sunday evening

Updated: Aug. 8, 2020 at 10:57 PM EDT
|
By Shawn Householder
There's a chance for some wind and hail damage through Sunday night