Smaller school district at advantage

With just 110 students in the school district, Republic-Michigamme schools has been keeping size in mind while preparing to commence in-person teaching.
The Republic-Michigamme Schools' sign
The Republic-Michigamme Schools' sign(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 1:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) -Schools with a smaller student population may have an advantage when it comes to safely returning to the building this year. With just 110 students in the school district, Republic-Michigamme schools has been keeping size in mind while preparing to commence in-person teaching.

“We have a plan that we feel is safe but balanced,” said the Republic-Michigamme schools superintendent, Kevin Luokkala.

Part of their planning process included six public meetings that invited the community and staff in to speak on ideas and concerns.

“Not a lot of ideas, but they trusted what the school was going to do. That felt good. But it put a lot pressure on hey they’re trusting us we better make sure we take care of us,” said Luokkala.

The board approved plan only offers in-person education, where teachers and grades 6-12 will be wearing mask at all times. But, many unknowns still remain.

“You know something as simple as masks are required in all public places, but somehow a public school is not a public place. So, rather than telling us we must all wear masks, they left it to us,” added Luokkala.

He says they will have masks breaks.

“We will also have plexi-shields for the high school. They have handles on them they can carry from class to class,” Luokkala said.

When it comes to the elementary, they will have table dividers, and will only have to wear masks during elective classes, and in the common areas.

“We have small numbers than an average size school, so we’re able to keep distance,” Luokkala added.

Desks are spread apart, with the average class size somewhere between 10 and 15 students students, according to the superintendent.

“Right now, I would have to assume most of our kids are coming back,” he said.

According to the superintended, they have had two teachers retire. They are busy posting those job offerings online. Despite that they are still ready with their plan for the school year. The superintendent added this year will be different.

“Excited to be here, but hesitant. There’s a lot that we don’t know,” he said.

Republic-Michigammes’s first day of school is September 2nd.

NMU plans coronavirus surveillance testing through fall semester

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The university's School of Clinical Sciences will do research and surveillance testing on a group of students and a group of faculty and staff.

Back to School & Beyond

Iron Mountain holds parent meeting, questions answered

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Anyone can reach out to school administration with questions.

Back to School & Beyond

NMU redesigns classrooms for teaching amid pandemic

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:14 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The capacity of some teaching spaces is significantly smaller.

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School Board approves back to school plan

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
After nearly two hours of conversation, the board approving the plan 5-1. Keith Glendon was the lone no.

Back to School & Beyond

Classrooms, schools to be cleaned throughout school day, year

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
It’s a three step process: cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting, and it’s a process schools have to embrace during to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to School & Beyond

Gladstone and Rapid River school year plan

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
Like most things right now, these plans could change in a short amount of time.

News

Escanaba Area Public School district prepares for students’ return

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Blakely
Superintendent Coby Fletcher says the district is doing everything to ensure the semester is as "normal" as possible.

News

UPDATE: NMU coronavirus testing ongoing, with results slow to come back

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
NMU plans to test all students, faculty and staff - about 8,000 people total.

Back to School & Beyond

Remember to get vaccines before the academic year

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
And if you aren’t sure what vaccines your child may need, care providers can help.

News

Spread out move-in process at NMU allows for more individual connections

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
One-thousand students have already moved into traditional on-campus housing before classes begin Monday.