Smaller school district at advantage

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) -Schools with a smaller student population may have an advantage when it comes to safely returning to the building this year. With just 110 students in the school district, Republic-Michigamme schools has been keeping size in mind while preparing to commence in-person teaching.

“We have a plan that we feel is safe but balanced,” said the Republic-Michigamme schools superintendent, Kevin Luokkala.

Part of their planning process included six public meetings that invited the community and staff in to speak on ideas and concerns.

“Not a lot of ideas, but they trusted what the school was going to do. That felt good. But it put a lot pressure on hey they’re trusting us we better make sure we take care of us,” said Luokkala.

The board approved plan only offers in-person education, where teachers and grades 6-12 will be wearing mask at all times. But, many unknowns still remain.

“You know something as simple as masks are required in all public places, but somehow a public school is not a public place. So, rather than telling us we must all wear masks, they left it to us,” added Luokkala.

He says they will have masks breaks.

“We will also have plexi-shields for the high school. They have handles on them they can carry from class to class,” Luokkala said.

When it comes to the elementary, they will have table dividers, and will only have to wear masks during elective classes, and in the common areas.

“We have small numbers than an average size school, so we’re able to keep distance,” Luokkala added.

Desks are spread apart, with the average class size somewhere between 10 and 15 students students, according to the superintendent.

“Right now, I would have to assume most of our kids are coming back,” he said.

According to the superintended, they have had two teachers retire. They are busy posting those job offerings online. Despite that they are still ready with their plan for the school year. The superintendent added this year will be different.

“Excited to be here, but hesitant. There’s a lot that we don’t know,” he said.

Republic-Michigammes’s first day of school is September 2nd.

