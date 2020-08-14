Advertisement

Record-high visitation at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore so far in 2020, preliminary data shows

Visitation through July 31 is up 7.1% compared to last year.
Miners Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore
Miners Castle at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore(WLUC)
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Preliminary data shows visitation at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore is up 7.1% compared to last year - which was a record year - and more than half of the visitors so far this year came in July alone.

The numbers, available through July 31, show 470,715 people have visited the park along Lake Superior in 2020. That is a record-high level through July, however the data won’t be finalized until next winter and is subject to change.

Pictured Rocks visitation in June was down 20.3% from 2019, but July’s visitation was up 27.6% compared to last year. Data shows 269,781 visitors at the park in July.

The apparent overall increase comes despite two months of coronavirus stay home orders in Upper Michigan. While outdoor activity was encouraged, traveling was not.

Pictured Rocks visitation numbers rose significantly in 2015 and have continued an upward trend. The park reported a record-high total of 858,715 visitations in 2019. In the first seven months of 2019, the park recorded 439,378 visitors. In 2020, that number through July is higher by 31,337 people.

Click here to find more visitation reports from the National Park Service.

