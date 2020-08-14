NMU postpones community walking until October

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University will open its Superior Dome to students when classes begin Monday, Aug. 17.

Free community access to walk and jog in that facility, as well as the Berry Events Center, will be postponed until Oct. 1.

“The October date is tentative, depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time,” said Carl Bammert, associate athletic director-facilities. “The university decided not to open those buildings fully right now, but to do it slowly instead to reduce any potential risk to community members in more vulnerable populations.”

