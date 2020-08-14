Advertisement

NMU plans coronavirus surveillance testing through fall semester

The university's School of Clinical Sciences will do research and surveillance testing on a group of students and a group of faculty and staff.
By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:02 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University administrators are outlining how they’ll monitor the coronavirus spread on campus this fall semester.

After the initial mass coronavirus testing ends at NMU, the university’s medical director says his lab will be key to monitoring the virus on campus.

“That allows us in house to get tests as soon as 15 minutes in some cases when we’re using what we call an antigen test,” Dr. Chris Kirkpatrick said. “We have a more specific machine that does a PCR test, which is kind of the gold standard for detecting the virus, and that one also detects 20 other types of viruses and bacteria that might cause similar symptoms to the coronavirus.”

Dr. Kirkpatrick says NMU’s School of Clinical Sciences will do research and surveillance testing on a group of students and a group of faculty and staff.

“We’ll test them on a reoccurring basis,” he said. “Every two or three weeks, a blood test, a nasal swab, looking for signs of the virus and being able to watch those trends over time will also inform the university’s response of trends that may be occurring.”

Kirkpatrick says there will be about 250 or 300 people in each of those testing groups.

“Our goal would be to select people in those groups that are representative of the campus demographics overall,” he said.

Tests will also be available to other students, faculty and staff, based on CDC guidelines.

NMU President Fritz Erickson says the data will be closely watched through the semester as NMU classes meet face to face.

“We look at these as decision making points, not absolutes,” Erickson said. “The example I’ve often used is, let’s just pick the number 30. If we had 30 cases, would we change what we’re doing? Well if we had 30 cases and it was all confined to a program in the Jacobetti Complex, that would suggest one thing, and if we had 30 cases that were on one floor of a residence hall, that would suggest something else.”

Erickson says the university is aiming to be transparent to the Marquette community by providing real-time testing updates on its website. NMU’s fall semester begins Monday.

