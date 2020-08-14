Advertisement

Man arrested on drug charges in Chippewa County

A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed he was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics.
Steven Allen Pomranky mugshot
Steven Allen Pomranky mugshot(WLUC Newsroom)
By Alex Clark
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Chippewa County, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed he was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. 27-year-old Steven Alan Pomranky is suspected of selling heroin and methamphetamine. A controlled purchase was conducted by TRIDENT, leading to a search warrant executed at his home.

The search warrant revealed more prescription narcotics and methamphetamine. The investigation also revealed that Pomranky had been threatening to shoot a victim and appeared to have a semi-automatic handgun in his possession. A gun matching the description was found during the execution of the search warrant, but turned out to be a realistic looking airsoft gun.

Pomranky was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on Friday and faces several felony narcotics charges.

