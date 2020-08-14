Man arrested on drug charges in Chippewa County

Chippewa County, Mich. (WLUC) - A Sault Ste. Marie man was arrested on Tuesday after an investigation revealed he was allegedly in possession of methamphetamine and prescription narcotics. 27-year-old Steven Alan Pomranky is suspected of selling heroin and methamphetamine. A controlled purchase was conducted by TRIDENT, leading to a search warrant executed at his home.

The search warrant revealed more prescription narcotics and methamphetamine. The investigation also revealed that Pomranky had been threatening to shoot a victim and appeared to have a semi-automatic handgun in his possession. A gun matching the description was found during the execution of the search warrant, but turned out to be a realistic looking airsoft gun.

Pomranky was arraigned in Chippewa County District Court on Friday and faces several felony narcotics charges.

