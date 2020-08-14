Livestock show in Alger County in memory of Forsyth Township firefighter

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In Alger county, a livestock show took place Friday in honor of a Forsyth Township firefighter who died in the line of duty in March.

Not only a firefighter, Ben Lauren was a former livestock shower himself. He grew up showing and selling his animals at the state fair and when he grew too old to participate anymore, Lauren would volunteer his time to help at the fair.

The U.P. State Fair was canceled this year due to COVID-19, so the livestock show was created instead where kids are still able to show off the animals they’ve been raising all summer, just as they would at the fair.

Ron Lauren, Ben’s father, said Ben would have enjoyed the show if he were here.

“I know he was looking forward to working at the U.P. State Fair because he worked down in Escanaba, so he can stay at the fair grounds at night after work,” Lauren said. “He was looking forward to that this year. So, he would’ve been here having fun just like everybody else.”

This is the first Ben Lauren Memorial Livestock Show, but organizers and participants hope to make it a tradition and continue the show for years to come.

