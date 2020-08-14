Iron Mountain holds parent meeting, questions answered

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Mountaineer parents got some of their pressing questions answered tonight. That came some relief.

“Well it’s a different world, everything has changed everything is not the same as it was last year,” said Iron Mountain parent Russell Kassin.

That’s why both Iron Mountain school principals have been encouraging parents to join them during one hour meetings.

This was the second in-person parent meeting in the past three weeks. It was also streamed on Youtube for anyone to watch.

The Iron Mountain grade 5-12 principal, Will Traber says these meetings have been helpful, talking about the back-to-school plan.

“In any community the school is the focal point. To make sure what we’re doing what’s best for the kids, we want to make sure the parents are involved in the conversation,” said Traber.

Masks and social distancing were followed. as it will be during the school year. Along with that, parents asked questions regarding passing periods, and what online, and in class learning will look like.

“They’re answering all the questions. They may not have all the answers, but I don’t think anyone does at this point,” said Kassin.

Parents can decide what route they want their kids to take, after they get all the facts.

“I think we’re pretty smart, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned kids need school,” said Kassin.

Kassin wants to let other parents know, it's okay to feel nervous.

“It’s alright to be scared, because we don’t know all the answers,” said Kassin.

Anyone can reach out to school administration with questions.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.