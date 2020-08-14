Advertisement

Iron Mountain holds parent meeting, questions answered

Anyone can reach out to school administration with questions.
Two Iron Mountain parents ask questions about back-to-school.
Two Iron Mountain parents ask questions about back-to-school.(WLUC)
By Alyssa Jawor
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) -Mountaineer parents got some of their pressing questions answered tonight. That came some relief.

“Well it’s a different world, everything has changed everything is not the same as it was last year,” said Iron Mountain parent Russell Kassin.

That’s why both Iron Mountain school principals have been encouraging parents to join them during one hour meetings.

This was the second in-person parent meeting in the past three weeks. It was also streamed on Youtube for anyone to watch.

The Iron Mountain grade 5-12 principal, Will Traber says these meetings have been helpful, talking about the back-to-school plan.

“In any community the school is the focal point. To make sure what we’re doing what’s best for the kids, we want to make sure the parents are involved in the conversation,” said Traber.

Masks and social distancing were followed. as it will be during the school year. Along with that, parents asked questions regarding passing periods, and what online, and in class learning will look like.

“They’re answering all the questions. They may not have all the answers, but I don’t think anyone does at this point,” said Kassin.

Parents can decide what route they want their kids to take, after they get all the facts.

“I think we’re pretty smart, but if there’s one thing I’ve learned kids need school,” said Kassin.

Kassin wants to let other parents know, it's okay to feel nervous.

“It’s alright to be scared, because we don’t know all the answers,” said Kassin.

Anyone can reach out to school administration with questions.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Back to School & Beyond

NMU redesigns classrooms for teaching amid pandemic

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The capacity of some teaching spaces is significantly smaller.

Back to School & Beyond

Marquette School Board approves back to school plan

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 7:11 PM EDT
After nearly two hours of conversation, the board approving the plan 5-1. Keith Glendon was the lone no.

Back to School & Beyond

Classrooms, schools to be cleaned throughout school day, year

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:01 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
It’s a three step process: cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting, and it’s a process schools have to embrace during to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back to School & Beyond

Gladstone and Rapid River school year plan

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:20 PM EDT
|
By Grace Blair
Like most things right now, these plans could change in a short amount of time.

Latest News

News

Escanaba Area Public School district prepares for students’ return

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:38 AM EDT
|
By Sarah Blakely
Superintendent Coby Fletcher says the district is doing everything to ensure the semester is as "normal" as possible.

News

UPDATE: NMU coronavirus testing ongoing, with results slow to come back

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
NMU plans to test all students, faculty and staff - about 8,000 people total.

Back to School & Beyond

Remember to get vaccines before the academic year

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 1:01 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
And if you aren’t sure what vaccines your child may need, care providers can help.

News

Spread out move-in process at NMU allows for more individual connections

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT
|
By Andrew LaCombe
One-thousand students have already moved into traditional on-campus housing before classes begin Monday.

Back to School & Beyond

Iron Mountain approves back to school plan

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:37 PM EDT
|
By Alyssa Jawor
There were no public comments, but the superintendent says he looks forward to speaking with parents and students alike.

Back to School & Beyond

Ishpeming approves back to school plan

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 8:23 PM EDT
|
By Nick Friend
The board approving in-person classes five days a week.