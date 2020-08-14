Advertisement

Invasive plant takes over property

But there are ways to fight it
The buckthorn berry acts like a laxative to birds.
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - A plant from overseas is making itself welcome here in the U.P.

“It’s a very aggressive shrub that was introduced from Eurasia into the U.S. back in the early 1800s,” SAID David Silvieus, a consulting forester. “It has taken over some of our woodlands and you’ll see that it has displaced native plants and trees.”

It’s called buckthorn and there are two types: glossy and common.

“The common actually has the thorn at the end of the branch. The glossy, the leaves are shinier, doesn’t have the thorn, and prefers the wet sites,” said Silvieus.

But it doesn’t just take over your property.

“It actually puts out a toxin into the soil that inhibits the growth of other plants. It also is spread readily by birds and rodents,” said Silvieus.

A landowner in Gladstone decided he wanted to do something about it.

“There’s help out there. This project received assistance through the Natural Resource Conservation Service for treating this shrub,” said Silvieus.

With the help form NRCS and the consulting forester, there will be four treatment methods.

· Cutting the weeds with a chainsaw

· Cutting the weeds and then burning

· Garlon 4 Ultra herbicide

· FeCon grinding which chops up the plants

“We’re going to be evaluating the results of those treatment methods. But the main thing, and the landowner is committed to this, is follow up treatments,” said Silvieus.

Without follow up treatments the plants will continue to grow and take over.

If you find glossy or common buckthorn on your property and want to find resources to remove it, click here for help. Or call the Delta Conservation District at (906) 553-7700.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

