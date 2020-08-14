Governor Whitmer urges mask wearing in schools, though not mandating for Phase 5 yet

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) -

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is calling for continued mask wearing throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor gave an update on the state's response to the virus Friday morning.

During her press conference Friday, Governor Whitmer urging mask wearing in classrooms with schools returning to instruction in the weeks ahead. She answered a question from Upper Michigan.

“We know of at least one district in the U.P. that is not requiring masks,” said TV6′s Andrew LaCombe. “Do you think you’d consider a change to require districts to wear masks?”

“At this juncture, we’re not anticipating an additional order on that front,” said Governor Whitmer. “I would just say that we have required masks for certain ages and up, but we strongly encourage masks for everyone.”

According to the governor, COVID-19 cases are still plateauing at this time.

"We're not out of the woods, and this crisis is far from over, but we appear to have stopped the incline, we're now plateaued, and we want to see that become a decline," said Whitmer.

While spread is different from region to region, there are hopeful trends seen statewide.

“Last week we reached our highest number of tests yet at over 38,000 tests in one day,” said Michigan’s Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Overall the percent of those tests that are positive is at about 3.2% and we also continue to see a low level of deaths.”

Still, Governor Whitmer saying mask wearing in public needs to be normalized.

"According to one estimate, if 95% of Americans wore masks between now and December 1, it would save 66,000 American lives," said Whitmer.

To make sure that everyone has access to masks, the state has partnered with the Ford Motor Company and FEMA to be provide 4 million masks to the most vulnerable Michiganders, free of charge.

To find out how you can secure a free mask, call the Michigan Coronavirus toll free number at 888-535-6136.

