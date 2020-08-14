Advertisement

Gov. Whitmer announces MI Mask Aid: 4M free masks to protect vulnerable populations from COVID-19

MDHHS, Ford Motor Company, FEMA partner in keeping Michigan safe.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, right, and an interpreter during a press conference in August 14, 2020.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, right, and an interpreter during a press conference in August 14, 2020.(WLUC/Press Conference)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - Four million free masks are being provided to Michigan residents who are most vulnerable to COVID-19 through a partnership involving the state, Ford Motor Company and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced today.

Low-income residents, seniors, schools and homeless shelters will benefit from the MI Mask Aid partnership that is part of the Mask Up Michigan campaign.

“Michigan needs to continue to ‘mask up’ to protect us all from COVID-19,” Gov. Whitmer said. “Vulnerable populations may have difficulties buying masks and our schools need face coverings to keep students, staff and community members safe. I am thrilled that the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), Ford and FEMA are working together to help control the spread of the coronavirus.”

The project is in partnership with Gov. Whitmer’s Michigan Coronavirus Task Force on Racial Disparities chaired by Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.

The irony of this pandemic that requires physical distancing is that it reveals how connected we truly are—how much we rely on one another every day,” Lt. Governor Gilchrist II said. “I’m thankful for our partners at Ford, FEMA and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for coming together in a big way to ensure that our communities, particularly those hardest hit, have what they need to get through these tough times. By delivering four million masks at no cost to Michiganders, we can provide a proven, lifesaving device to countless residents as they go back to work, school, and define new way of living during this pandemic.”

The free masks include 1.5 million from FEMA that the state has already sent to organizations that include local Community Action Agencies serving low-income residents, MDHHS offices, Area Agencies on Aging, homeless shelters and Native American tribes.

Another 1 million face coverings from FEMA and 1.5 million from Ford will go to low-income schools, the City of Detroit, Federally Qualified Health Centers, some COVID-19 testing sites and to many of the organizations listed above to reach vulnerable populations – including minority residents who have been affected by the public health crisis as a result of racism.

“Masks are proven to reduce a person’s chance of spreading COVID-19 by about 70 percent. There’s also growing evidence that masks can protect the wearer’s life, by reducing the severity of COVID if they get it,” MDHHS Director Robert Gordon said. “It’s critically important to make sure communities most impacted by COVID-19 have greater access to masks at no cost. The MI Mask Aid initiative is a critical step in this effort.”

Ford’s involvement makes MI Mask Aid a public-private partnership that can provide even more free masks. Ford assembles more vehicles and employs more hourly workers in the U.S. than any other automaker.

“Manufacturing is the backbone of America and from World War II to fighting COVID-19, Ford has a rich history of stepping up in times of crisis to help Michigan and our country,” said Ford Motor Company president and CEO Jim Hackett. “And today we continue in our efforts, with the State of Michigan and in coordination with the Task Force on Racial Disparities, by donating face masks to serve communities especially vulnerable to COVID-19. We also will continue to look for ways to address urgent needs of our communities by leveraging our partnerships through the Ford Motor Company Fund.”

Anyone interested in receiving a free mask can find a distribution  location by calling the COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 or looking up their local Community Action Agency online.

Information around the COVID-19 outbreak is changing rapidly. The latest information is available at Michigan.gov/Coronavirus and CDC.gov/Coronavirus.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Latest News

National

Hospital staff hosts wedding ceremony for COVID-19 patient

Updated: 1 hours ago
Carlos Muniz was set to marry his fiancee, Grace Leimann, last month, but got sick and was hospitalized with COVID-19.

News

NMU plans coronavirus surveillance testing through fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe
The university's School of Clinical Sciences will do research and surveillance testing on a group of students and a group of faculty and staff.

Coronavirus

Trump and Biden trade barbs over coronavirus response, masks

Updated: 5 hours ago
President Donald Trump is attacking Joe Biden for calling on governors to mandate all Americans wear masks.

Political News

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Debate over nationwide mask mandate continues

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden debate mandating masks nationwide

Coronavirus

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

Coronavirus

SC woman’s death certificate lists COVID-19, but family says she never had it

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
A South Carolina woman is searching for answers as to why her grandmother’s death certificate lists COVID-19 complications as a cause of death, when she says her grandmother was never tested for the virus and never showed any symptoms.

National

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 26 COVID-19 cases Thursday; highest daily increase so far

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.