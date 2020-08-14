Drive-thru carnival food event to be held Saturday

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) -Dickinson County residents can refuel while they rummage.

On Saturday, August 15th, at the Dickinson County Fairgrounds there is a drive-thru carnival eats event. This is the same time as the Norway citywide garage sale.

This is the opportunity to grab fair favorites from a variety of food concessions, from the Skerbeck Family Carnival.

“We are so thankful and happy for the opportunity to be able to do something like this. We have been coming to Norway for over 100 years. As a company, It just didn’t feel right, thinking that we might not make it. It’s really great to tie in and do this together,” said the Skerbeck Family Carnival marketing director, Carly Vertz.

The event is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. central time, at the fairgrounds.

