Downstate man charged with multiple felonies after injuring MSP sergeant Wednesday

Mugshot for Michael Joseph Hoehn.
Mugshot for Michael Joseph Hoehn.(Michigan State Police)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MACKINAC COUNTY, Mich. (Press Release/WLUC) - A downstate man who injured a Michigan State Police sergeant Wednesday night in Mackinac County is being charged with multiple felonies.

The suspect, 47-year-old Michael Joseph Hoehn, of Harbor Springs, was arraigned Friday in the 92nd District Court in Mackinac County. He is being charged with Third Degree Flee and Elude, Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Resisting and Obstructing Resulting in Officer Injury, Fail to Stop at Personal Injury Accident, Operate a Vehicle While Visibly Impaired, Reckless Driving, and Violation of License Restrictions.

His bond was set at $500,000 cash surety.

According to the Michigan State Police, around 7:30 p.m. August 12, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of a reckless driver in a white Chevrolet Tahoe with Iowa registration. The pursuit was terminated and a be-on-the-lookout (BOL) was put out for area units to respond.

A short time later, the suspect vehicle drove into the parking lot of the Michigan State Police (MSP) St. Ignace Post.

A sergeant from the post attempted to contact the driver and he fled at a high rate of speed. The sergeant pursued the suspect in his patrol vehicle and caught up to him as he was stopped at the Mackinac Bridge toll booth.

The sergeant blocked the driver in with his patrol vehicle. The suspect refused to turn off the vehicle when ordered. The sergeant reached into the vehicle to turn it off and the suspect put the vehicle in reverse, dragging the sergeant and striking two other vehicles.

The suspect vehicle then busted through the toll booth and fled south on I-75 across the Mackinac Bridge.

Several agencies assisted during the pursuit that ended in Resort Township in Emmet County after the suspect eluded officers in Petoskey. Officers from the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians Police Department located the suspect vehicle abandoned on Resort Pike Road near Sheridan Road. Additional law enforcement officers arrived, and the MSP set up a perimeter in the area.

MSP K-9′s and Emergency Support Personnel began searching the area with the assistance of troopers from the region. A helicopter from U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City and the MSP Aviation Unit responded to help search for the suspect.

Hoehn was was located at a condominium in Harbor Springs Thursday morning at approximately 6:30 a.m. by the MSP Fugitive Team. Hoehn was arrested and taken to the Mackinac County Jail and is facing numerous felony charges.

The sergeant was treated at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey for non-life-threatening injuries and released.

Hoehn’s next scheduled court dates are a Probable Cause Hearing on August 24 and a Preliminary Exam on August 27.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

