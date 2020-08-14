City of Marquette delays opening of Lakeview Arena

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Staff at Lakeview Arena say they are holding off on making ice at the rink a little longer than usual this season.

As of Friday, they are looking at a delay of 10 days when compared to past years. This would open the rink to skaters on Oct. 2. The decision was made due to COVID-19, with officials waiting to see how opening schools affects case totals in the area.

The decision to delay might have some families worried about a total cancellation of hockey seasons, but that is not currently in the plans.

“No, that’s definitely not the case. We want to get people in the rink, we want to get people using and skating and the kids playing hockey. But, most importantly, we want to make sure it’s safe for them before we do so,” said Michael Anderson, Coordinator of Marquette Parks and Recreation.

Lakeview Arena staff is planning to start the ice making process in mid September. If COVID-19 case data doesn’t support opening the rink in a couple of weeks, staff will re-evaluate its decision.

Lakeview Arena is currently closed to the public, and much of the building is hosting the Room at the Inn shelter.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.