City of Ishpeming holds groundbreaking ceremony for Multipurpose Senior Center

The hope is that the project will be completed in early summer of 2021.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Ishpeming residents and elected officials gathered on Friday morning to celebrate the progress being made on a new building project. 

It was the groundbreaking ceremony for the Ishpeming Multipurpose Senior Center. Ishpeming Mayor Mike Tonkin was joined by other officials including State Rep. Sara Cambensy (D-Marquette) and Sen. McBroom (R-Waucedah Township). Before the ceremonial first dig, each person gave a brief speech, including a video speech by U.S. Senator Gary Peters (D-MI). 

Over the past five years, Ishpeming officials and the commission on aging have been working on getting this project off the ground. Now, they say they are excited for the opportunities this new space will give its Senior Citizen community. 

“Many people at the age become shut-ins or limited to what they can do, and limited in the places they can go. But, this facility will be set up with many opportunities for them to learn, socialize, gather and still feel like they are still living a vibrant life,” said Craig Cugini, Ishpeming City Manager. 

Work is well underway at the Ishpeming Senior Center. The hope is that the project will be completed in early summer of 2021.

