Campus, community engagement continues in different way at NMU

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University says it's looking for creative ways to engage its student body and the Marquette community this semester.

The university says safety is first, and the coronavirus guidelines mean many popular events can’t be held. As more people arrive on campus, NMU leaders say their focus is on creating opportunities for students amid a pandemic.

“When you come on campus, especially our freshmen, we want to make sure they fall in love with our campus,” said Bill Digneit, NMU’s theatre director. “And really not just campus - Marquette.”

That spirit, along with social distancing rules, led to the creation of The Shoreline Theatre, between the Superior Dome and Lake Superior. It’s already shown free movies to the public and will soon have live events for socially-distanced students.

“We’re here to really serve our students and we want to serve our community as well,” said Digneit.

The Marquette community is still involved on campus. NMU is holding a spread-out version of Fall Fest Monday and Tuesday. The Student Leader Fellowship Program is still connecting students with community mentors, and the university still wants to hold Make a Difference Day in October.

“We’ll be doing a lot of things in small groups, and a lot of outdoor things,” said Rachel Harris, the director of NMU’s Center for Student Enrichment. “If you’ve been around campus and driven around, you’ve probably seen a lot of tents up. We’ll have outdoor movies, outdoor bingo, outdoor fitness classes.”

But in-person guest speakers and other public events are on hold.

“We’re considering trying a virtual speaker, so we could try to make that open to the community as well,” said Harris.

There won’t be any in-person audiences at the Forest Roberts Theatre this semester, but NMU’s theatre and dance department has a full line-up of virtual programming.

“We’re selling season tickets and flex passes right now,” said Digneit. “You’ll be able to buy a ticket and get a digital download code to watch the shows. We have three shows this fall.”

NMU will open its Superior Dome to students when classes begin Monday, Aug. 17. Free community access to walk and jog in that facility, as well as the Berry Events Center, will be postponed until Oct. 1.

“The October date is tentative, depending on the COVID-19 situation at that time,” said Carl Bammert, associate athletic director-facilities. “The university decided not to open those buildings fully right now, but to do it slowly instead to reduce any potential risk to community members in more vulnerable populations.”

Click here for a coronavirus testing update from NMU.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.