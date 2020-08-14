A Cool Front Sweeps Through Upper Michigan Saturday

Saturday: The shower threat ends western portions with partly cloudy skies; some showers, possible thunderstorms central and east

Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers

Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

Highs: 70s

The next chance of showers will be Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next disturbance drops in from the northwest.

