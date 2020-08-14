A Cool Front Sweeps Through Upper Michigan Saturday
Some Showers will Accompany It
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Saturday: The shower threat ends western portions with partly cloudy skies; some showers, possible thunderstorms central and east
Highs: 70s
Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers
Highs: 70s
Monday: Partly cloudy
Highs: near 70 into the 70s
Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds
Highs: 70s
The next chance of showers will be Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next disturbance drops in from the northwest.
Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.