A Cool Front Sweeps Through Upper Michigan Saturday

Some Showers will Accompany It
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Saturday: The shower threat ends western portions with partly cloudy skies; some showers, possible thunderstorms central and east

Highs: 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, some scattered showers

Highs: 70s

Monday: Partly cloudy

Highs: near 70 into the 70s

Tuesday: A mix of sun and clouds

Highs: 70s

The next chance of showers will be Tuesday night into Wednesday as the next disturbance drops in from the northwest.

