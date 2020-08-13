Advertisement

Warmer Friday with a Cool Down Beginning This Weekend

Showers will Accompany the Cool Front
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday: Chance of morning showers far west, otherwise mostly sunny and warm

Highs: 80s, near 80 close to Lakes Michigan and Huron

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy, good chance of a period of showers and possible thunderstorms

Highs: mainly 70s

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy, chance of scattered light showers

Highs: 70s

Plan on seasonably cool temperatures through much of next week.

