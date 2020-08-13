Advertisement

Upper Michigan adds 19 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 1.1K added statewide

Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392.
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan
Coronavirus in Upper Michigan(WLUC Graphic with MGN Background)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 19 Thursday.

Marquette County added six cases, while Gogebic County increased by five. Two cases each were added in Delta, Menominee, and Ontonagon counties. Dickinson and Houghton each reported one new case.

One new recovery was reported in Iron County Thursday. No new deaths were reported.

As of Thursday, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 734 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 311 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

For an ongoing list of confirmed cases, deaths and recoveries in Upper Michigan, click here.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have three COVID-19 patients not in the ICU and seven in the ICU as of Thursday, August 13. This data is available through MDHHS. 

Out of the 49,655 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 13.

Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392. Sixteen new deaths were reported statewide, nine from Vital Records Review, which means 6,289 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

Several viewers have asked TV6 whether Northern Michigan University testing results will be counted in Marquette County’s totals. According to the county’s health department, for those students who live in Marquette, their cases will be recorded under their Marquette address and added to county totals. Any students who commute from other counties will have their cases counted in the county in which they permanently reside.

For continuing coronavirus coverage from TV6 & FOX UP, visit uppermichiganssource.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Biden calls for mask mandate

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
Joe Biden says masks should be mandatory in every state for at least the next three months.

Coronavirus

Georgia governor to drop lawsuit over Atlanta mask mandate

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Thursday said he’s dropping a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta in a dispute over the city’s requirement to wear masks in public and other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases still increasing in MDOC Newberry facility

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of Wednesday evening, the Newberry Correctional Facility has reported 36 total coronavirus cases.

Political News

Biden calls for nationwide mask mandate

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is calling for a nationwide protective mask mandate over the next three months.

National

CDC issues coronavirus warning

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
The CDC Director has a strong warning for Americans regarding COVID-19.

Latest News

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Political News

US seizes digital currency accounts used by militant groups

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Justice Department has seized millions of dollars from cryptocurrency accounts used by militant organizations based abroad, including the Islamic State group and al-Qaida.

Coronavirus

Family kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after boy with autism wouldn’t wear mask

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
All passengers over the age of 2 must wear a mask. There are no exceptions.

Coronavirus

Chicken wings test positive for coronavirus in China

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Gray News staff
Health officials tested people who came in contact with the product, and all results were negative. Officials did not say the brand of the chicken product.

Coronavirus

Texas family kicked off Southwest flight over kid's mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A 3-year-old boy with autism wouldn't wear a face mask on the plane, so Southwest had to ask him and his family to get off.