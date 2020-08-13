Upper Michigan adds 19 COVID-19 cases Thursday; 1.1K added statewide

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan coronavirus cases increased by 19 Thursday.

Marquette County added six cases, while Gogebic County increased by five. Two cases each were added in Delta, Menominee, and Ontonagon counties. Dickinson and Houghton each reported one new case.

One new recovery was reported in Iron County Thursday. No new deaths were reported.

As of Thursday, at 3:40 p.m. there have been a total of 734 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Upper Peninsula during this outbreak. Of those, at least 311 are considered recovered and 18 have resulted in a death.

COVID-19 hospitalizations, out of the 10 U.P. hospitals and health systems reporting, show 13 COVID-19 patients. Aspirus hospitals have three hospitalized patients, none in the ICU. UP Health System hospitals have three COVID-19 patients not in the ICU and seven in the ICU as of Thursday, August 13. This data is available through MDHHS.

Out of the 49,655 diagnostic test results reported to the state from Upper Michigan, 1.30 percent have come back positive for COVID-19 as of August 13.

Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392. Sixteen new deaths were reported statewide, nine from Vital Records Review, which means 6,289 people in Michigan have died from complications with the virus. Current statewide recoveries, updated each Saturday, are at 63,636.

Several viewers have asked TV6 whether Northern Michigan University testing results will be counted in Marquette County’s totals. According to the county’s health department, for those students who live in Marquette, their cases will be recorded under their Marquette address and added to county totals. Any students who commute from other counties will have their cases counted in the county in which they permanently reside.

