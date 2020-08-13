U.P. Children’s Museum invites artists to take part in Paint the Town with Love fundraiser

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is inviting families to take part in the Paint the Town with Love fundraiser.

It takes place August 28-30 at your own home.

The museum is asking families to “paint” their driveways with unique chalk art, take pictures for social media, and have a chance to win some prizes. Businesses and families can also sponsor a driveway.

It’s all to raise money for the museum to recoup losses from the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You can learn more about the Paint the Town with Love fundraiser and register online here. You can also find the UPCM’s hours online.

