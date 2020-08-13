Advertisement

Unlock Michigan petition signing

The goal is to collect 500,000 signatures
Unlock Michigan sign.
Unlock Michigan sign.(Unlock Michigan)
By Grace Blair
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Senator Ed McBroom and Representative Beau LaFave will be in Menominee tomorrow evening for the Unlock Michigan petition signing. From 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. CT. You will have an opportunity to sign the Unlock Michigan petition at the Watermark Restaurant parking lot.

Unlock Michigan is trying to repeal the 1945 riot act that allows the governor to bypass legislature to make and remove laws.

“You can go on their website, unlockmichigan.com and there will be lists county by county if you want to go to an event in Alger or Goegebic or wherever you live in the Upper Peninsula and if you want, you can also go to the website and request a petition be sent to you,” said Rep. Beau LaFave, R-108th State House District.

