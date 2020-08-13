Three critically injured in two vehicle accident on M-28

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday evening, the Alger County Sheriff’s Office received multiple 911 calls of crash on M-28 and Star Siding Road in Munising Township.

Alger County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, Alger EMS, Munising Township Fire Department all responded to the scene.

Initial investigation concluded that both the passenger car and semi-tractor trailer were traveling westward on M-28 when the passenger car stopped on the side of the road to attempt to make a U-turn.

In doing so, the passenger car pulled directly into the oncoming path of the semi-tractor trailer on the drivers side.

The semi-tractor trailer was occupied by one person while the passenger car was occupied by three people. All three occupants of the passenger vehicle were transported to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette, one by life flight by Guardian Flight and two by Alger EMS.

The operator of the semi-tractor trailer was uninjured while all three transported to U.P. Health Systems in Marquette are in critical condition.

No names are being released at this time.

