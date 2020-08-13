Advertisement

The Courtyards opens for food with Second Line Food Truck

Customers can order from the food truck, which is permanently installed inside.
Second Line is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Second Line is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.(WLUC)
By Doug Lindblom
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Courtyards cocktail bar in South Marquette is now serving food to customers out of a unique indoor food truck. 

The connected restaurant is called the Second Line. The restaurant specializes in “t-boys,” which are smaller versions of the classic cajun “Po-boy” sandwich. Customers can order from the food truck, which is permanently installed inside. Then, they can take their food to seating inside Second Line or The Courtyards. 

COVID-19 has contributed to the delay in opening Second Line. But, now that it’s underway, they are staying focused on their vision for the restaurant. 

“High quality, a passion for what we’re doing, everybody in the kitchen is a culinary professional, that’s their chosen career. That’s the direction that’s going to take us to be legendary in this neighborhood for decades to come,” said Don Durley, Chef/General Manager/Owner, of Second Line.

Second Line is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Staff has plans to expand the menu in the near future.

Copyright 2020 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Multi-car crash puts septic truck in Michigamme River

Updated: 40 minutes ago
The crash took place after 2 p.m. on M-95 in Republic Township.

Coronavirus

UPDATE: Upper Michigan adds 26 COVID-19 cases Thursday; highest daily increase so far

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
Michigan reported 1,121 new cases Thursday, so the state’s total cases are up to 90,392.

News

LIST: Reported COVID-19 confirmed cases in Upper Michigan

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Andrew LaCombe and Alissa Pietila
UpperMichigansSource.com has the coronavirus case count, deaths, and recoveries reported for the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

News

Laurium Fire Department to receive more than $525K for new equipment, training

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By TV6 News Team
This grant comes from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants program.

Latest News

News

Unlock Michigan petition signing

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grace Blair
Unlock Michigan is trying to repeal the 1945 riot act that allows the governor to bypass legislature to make and remove laws.

News

Renkas’ son speaks about suspect being name in mother’s disappearance

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alyssa Jawor
Marvin said he is relieved to know that the suspect, Louise Wender has been named in court.

Coronavirus

COVID-19 cases still increasing in MDOC Newberry facility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alissa Pietila
As of Wednesday evening, the Newberry Correctional Facility has reported 36 total coronavirus cases.

Press Release

Caregiver Incentive Project launches scholarship program

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The nonprofit organization is now accepting applications from NMU students.

State

Gov. Whitmer sends letter to President Trump requesting full funding of the Michigan National Guard

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
Last week, the president made the decision to federally fund Guard activities at only 75 percent in every state except Florida, Texas, Arizona, Connecticut, and California.

News

Shoreline mapping drone taken down by bald eagle on Lake Michigan near Escanaba

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By TV6 News Team
The brazen eagle vs. EGLE drone onslaught took place near Escanaba on July 21 when EGLE environmental quality analyst and drone pilot, Hunter King, was mapping shoreline erosion.