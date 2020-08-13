The Courtyards opens for food with Second Line Food Truck

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Courtyards cocktail bar in South Marquette is now serving food to customers out of a unique indoor food truck.

The connected restaurant is called the Second Line. The restaurant specializes in “t-boys,” which are smaller versions of the classic cajun “Po-boy” sandwich. Customers can order from the food truck, which is permanently installed inside. Then, they can take their food to seating inside Second Line or The Courtyards.

COVID-19 has contributed to the delay in opening Second Line. But, now that it’s underway, they are staying focused on their vision for the restaurant.

“High quality, a passion for what we’re doing, everybody in the kitchen is a culinary professional, that’s their chosen career. That’s the direction that’s going to take us to be legendary in this neighborhood for decades to come,” said Don Durley, Chef/General Manager/Owner, of Second Line.

Second Line is open from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Staff has plans to expand the menu in the near future.

